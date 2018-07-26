Sensex Conquers Mount 37,000; Nifty Hits All-Time High Of 11,172

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent.

Markets had a field day on Thursday as both the key equity benchmarks hit life-time highs. The S&P BSE Sensex traded above Mount 37,000 at 37,014.65 while the broader Nifty hit a fresh lifetime high of 11,172.20.

In the first few minutes of the trade, the Sensex traded 118.43 or 0.32 per cent higher at 36,976.66 level. The broader Nifty50, which opened at 11,132.95, hit a fresh lifetime high of 11,172.20. Thirty three out of 50 Nifty stocks advanced in trade.

State Bank of India, Larsen and Toubro, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Hero Moto Corp led the Sensex gains.

Nifty PSU Banking index led the gains as 10 out of 12 stocks advanced in trade.

Covering-up of short positions by participants ahead of July futures and options (F&O) expiry tomorrow also supported the upmove, brokers said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent. Australian shares fell 0.4 per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.2 per cent lower. (With agencies inputs)