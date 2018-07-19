Sensex Gains Over 100 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,000; ONGC Top Gainer

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.53 per cent.

Domestic equity benchmarks, the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened in the green on Thursday. In the first few minutes of the trade, the Sensex was trading at 36,475.65, up 102.21 points or 0.28 per cent while the broader Nifty was at 10,999.50, with a gain of 19.05 points or 0.17 per cent. ONGC led the gains on both the benchmarks.

However, experts expect Dalal Street to remain volatile through the day. "Uncertainty in trade would be observed today as well because a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government was moved in the Lok Sabha. We may expect volatile market ahead of expiry because of the monsoon session, which kicked off yesterday. Momentum can be expected in real estate and NBFC sector as Piyush Goyal will hold meeting to accelerate the growth of the real estate sector," said Dyaneshwar Padwal, AVP, Technical Analysis, KIFS TradeCapital.

According to provisional data from the NSE, on Wednesday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought net equities of Rs 95.68 crore and domestic institutional investors purchased net shares worth Rs 111.01 crore. Sensex had last closed 146 points lower at 36,373 and the Nifty50 at 10,980.

In global markets, Asian shares made early gains as upbeat Wall Street earnings supported global investor sentiment, although trade war jitters pushed China's offshore yuan to a fresh one-year low. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.53 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei and the Australian benchmark advanced 0.42 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.32 per cent and the S&P 500 gained 0.22 per cent to hit a more than five-month high, while the Nasdaq Composite declined marginally by 0.01 per cent. (With Reuters inputs)