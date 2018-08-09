Sensex Hits 38,000 For First Time, Nifty At 11,495: 10 Points

Stock Market on Thursday: Twenty-eight out of 50 Nifty stocks advanced in trade.

Nothing seems to be stopping the domestic equity markets as both the equity benchmarks hit fresh highs in opening trade on Thursday. The Sensex opened at 37,994.51, before hitting the 38,000 mark - its intra-day high so far is 38,050.12! The Nifty50 started at 11,493.25 level - its intra-day high so far is 11,495.20. At 9:29 am, the Sensex traded at 38,005.65, up 118.09 points or 0.31 per cent and the Nifty50 at 11,475.75, with a gain of 25.75 points or 0.22 per cent.