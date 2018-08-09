NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Hits 38,000 For First Time, Nifty At 11,495: 10 Points

Share Market on Thursday: At 9:29 am, the Sensex traded at 38,005.65, up 118.09 points or 0.31 per cent and the Nifty50 at 11,475.75.

Market | | Updated: August 09, 2018 09:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Hits 38,000 For First Time, Nifty At 11,495: 10 Points

Stock Market on Thursday: Twenty-eight out of 50 Nifty stocks advanced in trade.

Nothing seems to be stopping the domestic equity markets as both the equity benchmarks hit fresh highs in opening trade on Thursday. The Sensex opened at 37,994.51, before hitting the 38,000 mark - its intra-day high so far is 38,050.12! The Nifty50 started at 11,493.25 level - its intra-day high so far is 11,495.20. At 9:29 am, the Sensex traded at 38,005.65, up 118.09 points or 0.31 per cent and the Nifty50 at 11,475.75, with a gain of 25.75 points or 0.22 per cent.
Here are 10 things you should know about Thursday's trading session:
  1. The top five Sensex gainers were ICICI Bank (up 3.25 per cent), Tata Motors (up 1.18 per cent), Infosys (up 1.15 per cent), State Bank of India (up 1.09 per cent) and Sun Pharma (up 0.99 per cent).
  2. The top five Nifty gainers were Cipla (up 4.43 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 2.97 per cent), Hindustan Petroleum (up 1.63 per cent), Hindalco (up 1.36 per cent) and Indian Oil Corporation (up 1.27 per cent).
  3. Index heavyweights ICICI Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, SBI and ITC led the Sensex higher.
  4. Twenty-eight out of 50 Nifty stocks advanced in trade. 
  5. Dyaneshwar Padwal, AVP, Technical Analyst, KIFS Trade Capital, said that Nifty will face overhead resistance near the 11,500-mark. "Bulls came back in action and marched towards the uncharted territory. The benchmark index is oscillating in an escalating channel, wherein overhead resistance is placed near the 11,500-mark. Bank Nifty is oscillating in an escalating channel wherein overhead resistance is placed near 29,000. So we may expect Bank Nifty to outperform in the coming days, he said.
  6. Meanwhile, Asian shares were subdued after a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs in the US-Sino trade conflict torpedoed oil prices, while the Russian rouble tumbled as the US slapped fresh sanctions on the country.
  7. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely budged as caution dominated. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.5 per cent, not helped by a shock slump in core machinery orders.
  8. Overnight on Wall Street, trade-sensitive industrial companies were the biggest drag on the Dow, with declines led by Boeing and Caterpillar Inc.
  9. The Dow fell 0.18 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.03 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.06 per cent.
  10. On Wednesday, the markets closed at fresh record highs with the Sensex ending 221 points, or 0.6 per cent, higher at 37,887 and the Nifty at 11,450 level. Provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed that foreign portfolio investors bought net equities of Rs 568.63 crore and domestic institutional investors of Rs 30.25 crore. (With Reuters inputs)


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Highlights

1
ICICI Bank, Infosys, RIL contributed the most to Sensex's gains
2
Nifty will face overhead resistance near the 11,500-mark, says expert
3
Asian shares were subdued; Russian rouble tumbled
SensexNiftyBSE
Read In

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsMaruti SwiftCalcium And Vitamin D FoodsYoga AsanasTrain StatusPNR StatusMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20Price ComparisonTeam IndiaIKEA India

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top