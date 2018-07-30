NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Hits Lifetime High Of 37,496; Nifty Above 11,300: 10 Points

Share Market on Monday: The top gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were State Bank of India, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, and Reliance Industries.

Market | | Updated: July 30, 2018 10:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Hits Lifetime High Of 37,496; Nifty Above 11,300: 10 Points

Share Market on Monday: Twenty-eight out of 50 Nifty stocks advanced in trade.

The stock markets hit fresh lifetime highs on Monday as both the key equity benchmarks hit new record highs in early trade. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 37,491.39 while the broader Nifty50 at 11,296.65. Within the first few minutes, Nifty breached the 11,300 level for the first time ever. At 9:22 am, the Sensex traded at 37,408.33, up 71.48 points or 0.19 per cent and the Nifty50 was at 11,302.35, with a gain of 24 points or 0.21 per cent. Until 10 am, the intraday high of the Sensex was registered at 37,496.80 while that of the Nifty at 11,309.35.
Here are 10 things to know about Monday's trading session:
  1. The top gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were State Bank of India (up 3.38 per cent), ONGC (up 2.88 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 2.68 per cent), Vedanta (up 2.37 per cent), and Reliance Industries (up 1.16 per cent).
  2. The five major gainers in the 50-share Nifty pack were Hindustan Petroleum (up 3.28 per cent), State Bank of India (up 3.26 per cent), ONGC (up 2.79 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 2.49 per cent) and Vedanta (up 2.43 per cent).
  3. Twenty-eight out of 50 Nifty stocks advanced in trade.
  4. Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, ONGC, and Vedanta contributed the most to Sensex's gains. Reliance Industries on Friday reported a record net profit of Rs. 9,459 crore for the April-June period. ICICI Bank, on Friday, reported a surprise first-quarter net loss of Rs. 120 crore in the three months to June 30.
  5. Eleven stocks of the Nifty PSU Bank index traded with gains. The BSE Midcap index was flat while the BSE Smallcap index traded 0.58 per cent higher.
  6. Asian share markets drifted lower while currencies kept to familiar ranges ahead of a busy week peppered with central bank meetings, corporate results and updates on US inflation and payrolls.
  7. Technology and energy shares led Japan's Nikkei down 0.4 per cent in early trade, while tech also featured in South Korea's 0.2 per cent decline, stated a report by news agency Reuters.
  8. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.03 per cent.
  9. On Friday, stock markets had posted record closing highs as the Sensex ended up 0.95 per cent at 37,336.85 after hitting a record high for a fourth straight session while NSE Nifty settled 0.99 per cent higher at 11,278.35 after hitting an all-time high of 11,283.40.
  10. According to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange, on Friday, foreign portfolio investors bought net equities worth Rs 738.05 crore while domestic institutional investors purchased net shares of Rs 406.12 crore. (With Reuters Inputs)


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Highlights

1
Eleven stocks of the Nifty PSU Bank index traded with gains
2
BSE Midcap index was flat; BSE Small cap index traded 0.58% higher
3
RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC, Vedanta contributed the most to Sensex gains
SensexNiftyBSE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesDrinking Lemon WaterZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top