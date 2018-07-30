Sensex Hits Lifetime High Of 37,496; Nifty Above 11,300: 10 Points

Share Market on Monday: Twenty-eight out of 50 Nifty stocks advanced in trade.

The stock markets hit fresh lifetime highs on Monday as both the key equity benchmarks hit new record highs in early trade. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 37,491.39 while the broader Nifty50 at 11,296.65. Within the first few minutes, Nifty breached the 11,300 level for the first time ever. At 9:22 am, the Sensex traded at 37,408.33, up 71.48 points or 0.19 per cent and the Nifty50 was at 11,302.35, with a gain of 24 points or 0.21 per cent. Until 10 am, the intraday high of the Sensex was registered at 37,496.80 while that of the Nifty at 11,309.35.