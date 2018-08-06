Sensex Hits 37,786, Nifty 11,400 For The First Time Ever: 10 Points

Share Market on Monday: The Nifty hit the crucial 11,400 mark for the first time ever.

The share market hit fresh highs in opening trade on Monday. The Sensex opened at 37,714.70 and hit a high of 37,789.49 while the Nifty50 started at 11,401.50 and hit a record of 11,423.55. The Nifty hit the crucial 11,400 mark for the first time ever. In the first few minutes of the trade, the Sensex traded at 37,782.10 with a gain of 225.94 points or 0.60 per cent. The Nifty traded at 11,422.90, up 62.10 points or 0.55 per cent.