Nifty Opens Above 11,500 For The First Time Ever

The Nifty50 extended Friday's gains as it opened above 11,500 - at 11,502.10 mark - for the first time ever on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 38,075.07. In the first few minutes of the trade, the Sensex traded at 38,110.89, up 163.01 points or 0.43 per cent and the Nifty50 at 11,513.20, with a gain of 42.45 points or 0.37 per cent. The top five Nifty gainers were Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, Yes Bank, ONGC, and Tata Steel, which advanced between 1.15 per cent and 3.86 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets crept cautiously higher as investors awaited developments on proposed Sino-US trade talks and the Chinese yuan rallied away from dangerous lows, stated a Reuters report.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4 per cent, while Shanghai blue chips firmed 0.2 per cent.

Moves were modest with Japan's Nikkei off 0.3 per cent in thin trade, while EMini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.05 per cent.

The yuan reached its highest in a week at 6.8512 per dollar as Beijing acted to prevent a test of the psychologically important 7.0000 level.

On Friday, Nifty50 closed at a record 11,470.75 level while the Sensex at 37,947.88. Provisional NSE data showed that foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors bought net shares of Rs 147.31 crore and Rs 151.89 crore respectively in the previous session. (With Reuters inputs)