Profit
Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Slips Below 10,050: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Friday: Prominent losers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Yes Bank, NTPC, Asian Paints, Vedanta, TCS and Coal India.

Market | | Updated: October 26, 2018 10:18 IST
Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a lower note as the November derivatives series took off on a weak note amid negative Asian cues.Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex plunged over 300points while the wider Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped below the 10,050 mark. All sectoral indices, led by metal, power, realty and bank stocks were trading in the negative territory.At the time of writing this report, the Sensex had touched an intraday low of 33,332.10.
Here are key things to know about share markets on Friday:
  1. At 10:15 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded 189.74 points or 0.56 per cent lower at 33,500.35, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 69.85 points or 0.69 per cent at 10,055.05.
  2. Twenty two out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red in morning trade.
  3. Prominent losers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Yes Bank (-6.20 per cent), NTPC (-3.92 per cent), Asian Paints (-2.52 per cent), Vedanta (-2.52 per cent), TCS (-1.74 per cent) and Coal India (-1.65 per cent). Heavyweights Infosys, TCS and ITC contributed most to the losses.
  4. Top laggards on the 50-scrip index Nifty were Yes Bank (-6.43 per cent), Indiabulls Housing Finance (-5.03 per cent), JSW Steel (-4.22 per cent), NTPC (-4.00 per cent) and Hindalco (-3.42 per cent).
  5. Brokers said despite the beginning of the November futures and options (F&O) series, investors indulged in selling activity, tracking a weak trend at other Asian markets.
  6. Besides, disappointing quarterly earnings by Maruti Suzuki and a few other companies also dampened sentiments.
  7. On a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 1,495.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 339.60 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.
  8. Globally, Asian shares slipped again on Friday morning, deepening this week's markets rout, after disappointing results from Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com heightened concerns over the outlook for U.S. corporate earnings, global trade and economic growth.
  9. Oil prices gave up some ground after earlier rising on signals from Saudi Arabia's energy minister that there could be a need for intervention to reduce oil stockpiles. US crude dipped 0.74 per cent at $66.83 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.49 per cent to $76.51 per barrel.
  10. On Thursday, domestic stocks markets declined 1 per cent. BSE benchmark index Sensex plunged 343 points to close at 33,690 while the NSE Nifty declined 99 points to settle at 10,124. (With inputs from agencies)


