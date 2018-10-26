Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Slips Below 10,050: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Friday: Twenty two out of 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red in morning trade.

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a lower note as the November derivatives series took off on a weak note amid negative Asian cues.Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex plunged over 300points while the wider Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped below the 10,050 mark. All sectoral indices, led by metal, power, realty and bank stocks were trading in the negative territory.At the time of writing this report, the Sensex had touched an intraday low of 33,332.10.