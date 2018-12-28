Sensex Surges Over 300 Points, Nifty Moves Above 10,850

Heavyweights HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the gains on the Sensex.

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a positive note tracking firm global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 343.21 points to touch 36,150.49, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange rose 97.2 points to 10,877.00. The gains on Dalal Street were led by financial services, banking, pharma and auto stocks. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were United Phosphorus Ltd, Yes Bank, HDFC, Sun Pharma and Titan, trading between 2.15 and 1.83 higher. Heavyweights HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the gains on the Sensex.

At 9:26 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 36,029.63, up 222.35 points or 0.62 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty was at 10,847.35, up 67.55 points or 0.63 per cent.

Asia stocks gained after Wall Street ended volatile trade in the green, adding to the big advances of the previous session, although lingering investor jitters helped support safe-haven currencies such as the yen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent. It has fallen almost 4 percent so far in December.

In global commodity markets, oil prices remained choppy, with US crude futures up 2.5 per cent at $45.73 per barrel after sliding 3.5 percent the previous day. US crude had rallied 8 per cent midweek after dropping to a 1-1/2-year low of $42.36 at the week's start. Crude has lost more than a third of its value since the beginning of October and is heading for declines of more than 20 per cent in 2018.

On Thursday, Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark index Sensex ended 157 points higher at 35,807 on Thursday, and the Nifty finished at 10,779, up 49 points - or 0.47 per cent - from the previous close.

(With inputs from agencies)