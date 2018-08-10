Sensex Slips Nearly 100 Points, Nifty Tests 11,450; SBI Shares Fall 2%

Stock markets today: Banking, PSU, metal, realty and FMCG stocks fell by up to 0.30 per cent.

The domestic stock markets started the last day of the week on Friday on a negative note. Retreating from its lifetime high, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 98.32 points or 0.26 per cent to trade at 37,926.05 in opening trade. Banking, PSU, metal, realty and FMCG stocks fell by up to 0.30 per cent. Receding from its record level, the Nifty50 index also slipped 7.35 points or 0.06 per cent to trade at 11,463.35 in early trade. The domestic equity indices opened in red today as global stocks came under pressure after latest geopolitical rigidities.