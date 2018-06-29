Sensex Jumps Nearly 100 points, Nifty Reclaims 10,600; Tata Steel, SBI Top Gainers

Stock market update: Sensex, Nifty rise in opening trade

Indian stock markets opened on a positive note on the week's last session today. The S&P BSE Sensex opened 91 points higher at 35,128.16. NSE's Nifty opened at 10,612.85, nearly 23 points higher.

The top gainers among Sensex stocks are Adani Ports, ITC and Wipro in the morning trade.

On Thursday, Sensex lost 179 points, while Nifty closed below 10,600 level. The rupee saw its worst day when it hit its all time low on rising crude oil prices.

Asian share markets rallied from nine-month lows on Friday, after China eased foreign investment limits, but underlying sentiment was dampened by worries over trade frictions a week before initial U.S. and Chinese tariffs were set to take effect.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1 percent higher, while Australian shares were flat.

Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 0.3 percent, and South Korea's KOSPI was down slightly.

After falling to fresh two-year lows on Thursday, shares in China rebounded Friday. While analysts said the jump reflected technical factors, it was helped by news that Beijing would ease foreign investment curbs on sectors including banking, automobiles, heavy industry and agriculture.