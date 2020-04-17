Sensex Holds 500-Point Lead Led By Gains In Rate Sensitive Stocks

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes gave up gains partially in noon trading. The Reserve Bank of India announced measures to spur bank lending by cutting the reverse repo rate by 0.25 per cent. The Indian equity benchmarks staged a gap up opening taking cues from gains in global markets and the Sensex surged over 1,100 points and Nifty 50 index moved above its important psychological level of 9,300. Rate sensitive realty, banking, financial services and auto stocks were witnessing buying interest after the RBI's move to boost lending.

As of 12:26 pm, the Sensex was up 1.6 per cent or 501 points at 31,103 and the Nifty rose 1.4 per cent or 126 points to 9,119.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a reduction in the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage point) to 3.75 per cent, in a bid to push banks to utilise excess funds within the system towards lending. Shaktikanta Das said the move was to encourage banks to "deploy surplus funds". Reverse repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI borrows funds from commercial banks. The RBI Governor announced a range of money market operations, including a Rs 50,000-crore special finance facility for financial institutions.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Realty index's over 4 per cent gain. Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services and Private Bank indexes also rose between 2-2.5 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty FMCG and pharma indexes were down 1.3 and 1 per cent each respectively.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 1.4 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 2.1 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. The stock advanced 6 per cent to Rs 1,852 as investors shrugged off the software service firm's warning on coronavirus risks to focus on sales wins and its promise to push ahead with hiring this year.

Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Power Grid and Hero MotoCorp were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Nestle, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, and Adani Ports were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,494 shares were advancing while 710 were declining on the BSE.