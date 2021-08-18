Sensex, Nifty Climb To Record Highs Led By HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries

The Indian equity benchmarks advanced to fresh record highs on Wednesday morning trading led by gains in HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints. The Sensex rose as much as 294 points to trade above 56,000-mark for the first time and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 16,691.95.

As of 9:22 am, the Sensex was up 250 points at 56,045 and Nifty 50 index rose 69 points to 16,684.

Meanwhile, Asian shares held near year-to-date lows on Wednesday as overnight declines on Wall Street reinforced worries about the economic impact of the Delta coronavirus variant sweeping through the region.

The dollar stayed strong against most peers, while New Zealand's central bank held off on a widely expected decision to raise interest rates after the discovery of a Delta variant case sent the country into lockdown.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19 per cent, having fallen for the past five sessions, and traded just above year-to-date lows touched in July.

Back home, most of the sectors were witnessing buying interest as ten 0f 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Financial Services index's nearly 1 per cent gain. Nifty Bank, FMCG, Private Bank and Consumer Durables indices also rose between 0.4-0.8 per cent.

On the other hand, Metal, Media, IT and Realty sector gauges were trading marginally lower.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing mild buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rose around 0.2 per cent each.

HDFC Bank was among the top Nifty gainers, the stock rose 1.65 per cent to Rs 1,540 after the Reserve Bank of India allowed HDFC Bank to issue new credit cards.

UltraTech Cement, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Shree Cements, ONGC, HDFC Life, Britannia Industries and SBI Life were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,262 shares were advancing while 1,280 were declining on the BSE.