Sensex Crashes Over 1,400 Points, Nifty Drops Below 8,550 As Financials Bleed

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes crashed in noon trading as private sector banking shares witnessed sharp selling pressure as rising cases of deadly coronavirus continued to spook investors. The Sensex dropped as much as 4.55 per cent or 1,447 points, breaking the psychologically important level of 30,000, and the NSE Nifty 50 index slumped as much as 408 points or 4.55 per cent to hit a fresh three-year low of 8,545. HDFC twins, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the biggest drags on the Sensex.

As of 1:05 pm, the Sensex plunged 1,389 points or 4.54 per cent to 29,190 and the Nifty 50 index slumped 407 points or 4.5 per cent to 8,559.

"Whenever this kind of correction happens, it takes 10-13 months for a meaningful bottom to be made. We did not see a reasonable correction since 2008 and one should not expect a recovery any time soon," AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market told NDTV over phone.

"Nifty can go down to 7,000-odd levels, as well," he added.

Nifty has so far this year nosedived 30 per cent and the Sensex has crashed 29.38 per cent.

Meanwhile, selling pressure was visible across the sectors. All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower, with Nifty Private Bank index's over 8 per cent fall. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, PSU Bank, Realty and Auto sector gauges also crashed between 4 and 7 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing the carnage in the markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes cracked 6 per cent each.

45 of 50 shares in the Nifty basket of shares were trading lower.

IndusInd Bank was top Nifty loser; the stock crashed 32 per cent to Rs 409 as traders feared about its high exposure to the telecom space. Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finance, Grasim Industries, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp and Bharat Petroleum were also among the losers, down 6-17 per cent.

On the flip side, Zee Entertainment, ITC, Yes Bank and TCS were among the notable gainers.

The overall market breadth was extremely bearish as 1,930 shares were falling while 335 were advancing on the BSE.