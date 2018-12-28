Sensex Closes 269 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,859: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Friday: The Nifty PSU Bank Index ended 1.02 per cent higher.

Domestic stock markets rose for third straight session on Friday by an uptick in financials as sentiment was boosted by extended gains on Wall Street. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex closed at 36,076.72, up 269.44 points or 0.75 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged 80.10 points or 0.74per cent to settle at 10,859.90. The gains on Dalal Street were led by financial services, banking, pharma and FMCG stocks.