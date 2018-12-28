NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex Closes 269 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,859: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Friday: Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, HDFC, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank led the gains on Sensex.

Market | | Updated: December 28, 2018 15:47 IST
Share markets on Friday: The Nifty PSU Bank Index ended 1.02 per cent higher.

Domestic stock markets rose for third straight session on Friday by an uptick in financials as sentiment was boosted by extended gains on Wall Street. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex closed at 36,076.72, up 269.44 points or 0.75 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged 80.10 points or 0.74per cent to settle at 10,859.90. The gains on Dalal Street were led by financial services, banking, pharma and FMCG stocks.
  1. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 387.5 points to 36,194.78 at the day's highest point, while the Nifty50 climbed 113.8 points to register an intraday high of 10,893.60.
  2. Thirty eight out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty finished the session higher. Prominent laggards on the index included Titan (+4.11 per cent), Sun Pharma (+3.37 per cent), Indian Oil (+3.21 per cent), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (+2.17 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (+2.08 per cent).
  3. Sun Pharma (+2.98 per cent), Bajaj Finance (+2.13 per cent), Vedanta (+1.76 per cent), HDFC (+1.72 per cent), Yes Bank (+1.68 per cent) and ICICI Bank (+1.59 per cent) led the gains on Sensex.
  4. "Markets are up on the news of fresh infusion of capital in public sector banks," said Anuj Gupta, Angel Broking. The government is set to release 28,615 crore rupees towards a fresh tranche of state-run bank recapitalisation, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday citing sources.
  5. The Nifty PSU Bank Index, meanwhile, ended 1.02 per cent higher.
  6. "I think PSU banks' results for the December-quarter will be keenly watched. If a couple of them do well, good operational performance, it could be a big boost to the markets," said Krish Subramanyam, co-head, equity advisory, Altamount Capital. "However, in the near term, it may be difficult for Nifty to cross 11,000," he said.
  7. The rupee, on the other hand, strengthened against the US dollar and was trading 37 paise higher at 69.98.    
  8. Brent crude futures rose 1.95 per cent to $53.76 per barrel.    
  9. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,731.91 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 663.00 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed, as reported by news agency Press Trust of India. 
  10. The 30-scrip index ended the week with a surge of 334.65 points, while the broader Nifty gained 105.9 points. (With inputs from agencies)


