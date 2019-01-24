Sensex Closes 86 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,849

The advances on Dalal Street were led by buying in realty, IT and PSU banking stocks.

Domestic stock markets finished a volatile session on Thursday with gains. The Sensex ended 86.63 points higher at 36,195.10 while the NSE Nifty finished at 10,849.80, up 18.30 points from the previous close. The advances on Dalal Street were led by buying in realty, PSU banking and IT stocks. Top advancers on the 50-scrip index were Yes Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel and Tech Mahindra, settling between 1.01 and 14.32 per cent higher.

Yes Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC and SBI led the gains on Sensex, settling between 0.43 per cent and 8.39 per cent higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 143.84 points during the session to touch 36,252.31 at the day's highest point, while the Nifty50 advanced by 26.9 points to register an intraday high of 10,858.40.

Yes Bank shares ended 14.32 per cent higher on NSE after the lender named Ravneet Singh Gill as its new managing director and CEO. In a regulatory filing, the private sector bank said it has received approval of the Reserve Bank of India for Mr Gill to join on or before March 1, 2019.

"Before the national election, markets are going to remain range-bound ... political risk is something foreign institutional investors will especially be wary about," said Sumit Pokharna, vice president, Kotak Securities.

The nation goes to the polls in May. The government is also due to present the crucial interim budget next week, which is expected to be full of measures aimed at appealing angry farmers and small businesses, in an attempt to increase job creation.

"Investors are keeping a close watch on earning season as it will play an important role in upcoming movement of markets," said Ritesh Ashar, chief strategy officer, KIFS Trade Capital.