Sensex, Nifty Close 1% Lower Amid Auto, Metal Rout: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets fell around 1 per cent on Wednesday tracking weakness in Asian peers. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex ended at 35,891.52, down 363.05 points or 1.00 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell 117.60 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 10,792.50. A selloff in auto and metal stocks, amid weak monthly sales figures and signs of a slowdown in manufacturing activity, pulled the indices lower.
Here are 10 things to know:
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 520.56 points during the session to touch 35,734.01 at the day's lowest point, while the Nifty50 dropped 175.05 points to register an intraday low of 10,735.05.
- The markets, however, pruned some of the losses by the end of the session.
- Forty one out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty finished lower. Prominent losers on the 50-scrip index included Eicher Motors (-9.40 per cent), JSW Steel (-5.44 per cent), Tata Steel (-4.51 per cent), Vedanta (-4.40 per cent) and Mahindra & Mahindra (-4.24 per cent).
- Vedanta (-4.48 per cent), Tata Steel (-4.21 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (-4.15 per cent), Tata Motors (-2.91 per cent), Maruti (-2.74 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (-2.64 per cent) led the losses on Sensex.
- The Nifty Auto index closed 3.05 per cent lower, dragged lower by Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, which plunged a day after the companies reported their sales in December.
- "The market is feeling the hit owing to the frail global dynamics and weak Asian cues... A majority of auto stocks are under pressure due to the weak sales figures," said Ritesh Ashar, chief strategy officer, KIFS Trade Capital.
- Metal stocks also weighed on the benchmark indices, with the Nifty Metal settling 3.41 per cent lower for the day.
- “Metals were the worst performers for the day due to the Chinese data... China reported PMI below 50 for the first time since May 2017. This spooked the global markets," said Viral Berawala, CIO at Essel Mutual Fund.
- Investors also exercised caution ahead of corporate results scheduled to begin next week. IT services major Tata Consultancy Services will kick off the corporate earnings season by reporting its results for the December quarter on January 10.
- Meanwhile, the rupee declined by as much as 27 paise against the dollar to 69.70, amid strengthening of the greenback overseas.
