Sensex, Nifty Close 1% Lower Amid Auto, Metal Rout: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Wednesday: Forty one out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty finished the session lower.

Domestic stock markets fell around 1 per cent on Wednesday tracking weakness in Asian peers. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex ended at 35,891.52, down 363.05 points or 1.00 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell 117.60 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 10,792.50. A selloff in auto and metal stocks, amid weak monthly sales figures and signs of a slowdown in manufacturing activity, pulled the indices lower.