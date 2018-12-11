Sensex Reclaims 35,150, Nifty Settles At 10,449: 10 Things To Know Share markets on Tuesday: Investors are now looking forward to the government's announcement on the next RBI governor, likely to be done later today.

Thirty eight out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty closed in the positive zone, with Yes Bank being the top gainer on the index. Shares of the lender settled 8.9 per cent higher. Other major gainers on the 50-scrip index Nifty were Sun Pharma (+6.22 per cent), Asian Paints (+3.82 per cent), Kotak Bank (+3.39 per cent) and Bajaj Finserv (+3.09 per cent). Twenty out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session higher. Yes Bank (+7.29 per cent), Sun Pharma (+5.75 per cent), Asian Paints (+4.03 per cent), SBIN (+2.85 per cent), Axis Bank (+2.42 per cent) and ITC (+1.82 per cent) were the top advancers. The rupee pared some early losses after Finance Secretary A N Jha said the government was likely to make an announcement regarding Urjit Patel's successor as RBI governor. The local currency had plummeted 110 paise after Urjit Patel's unexpected resignation on Monday. It was trading at 71.81 per US dollar, down 49 paise. Patel's resignation came after a month-long tussle over policy with the government that has raised concerns about the central bank's independence as a national election nears. According to Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund, "Markets had already discounted the state election results on Monday and short covering was witnessed during the day leading to markets closing positive. Among sectors, pharma and PSU banks saw a smart recovery". Globally, Brent crude oil futures slipped below $60 per barrel mark, slipping 0.32 per cent to 59.78 per barrel. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 7 basis points on the day at 7.52 per cent after initially rising as high as 7.71 percent. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 116.22 crore Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 145.80 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed. Meanwhile, the Congress was leading in the BJP-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and was locked in a close fight in Madhya Pradesh, according to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report. (With inputs from agencies)



