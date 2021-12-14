Share Allotment Of RateGain Travels To Take Place Today

RateGain Travel's share allotment is set to take place today

Share allotment of RateGain Travel is scheduled to take place today on Thursday.

After announcement of share allocation, bidders are advised to check their allotment status online by logging on the Bombay stock exchange (BSE) website or on the official registrar's website.

The official registrar of RateGain Travel IPO is KFintech Private Limited.

Subscribers can check the allotment status online on the official website of BSE - bseindia.com and on the website of the official registrar of the company's IPO KFin Technologies Private Limited.

Here is the direct link to check the share allotment status through BSE:

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

On the KFintech website, the share allotment status can be checked using the following link:

https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) company received bids of 302004780 shares against 17351146 shares. The company set the price range of the IPO between Rs 405 to Rs 425 per share.

Rategain Travel IPO comprised of a fresh issue of up to Rs 375 crore and offered sale of up to 2,26,05,530 equity shares.

The company's IPO had opened between December 7 to 9, 2021.