Share Allotment Of CMS Info Systems To Take Place Tomorrow

Share allotment of CMS Info Systems is to take place on December 28

Share allotment of CMS Info Systems initial public offer (IPO) is expected to take place tomorrow on December 28.

The company's Rs 1,100 crore IPO was a complete offer for sale (OFS) by the promoter Sion Investment Holdings Private Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia. The price range of the offer was at Rs 205-216 per share.

The registrar for the IPO is Link Intime India Private Limited, therefore the allotment application can be checked by the subscribers on its website and also on the Bombay stock exchange (BSE) website.

Investors can check their share allotment status for CMS Info Systems IPO through the following link of BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

After logging on to the website, under the issue type, click "Equity". Under the issue name, select CMS Info Systems Limited in the drop box. Then write the application number, add the PAN card details and after this click on "I am not a Robot" icon and then hit submit. The allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Similarly, subscribers can check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India Private Limited (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar for the issue.

For this, one has to visit the website of the registrar and then select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised. One may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID. In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA. Once this is done, enter the details of the mode selected in the second step. For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately and select submit option. The allotment status will be visible on the screen.

CMS provides cash management services, which include ATM services, and cash delivery and pick-up. It caters to broad set of outsourcing requirements for banks, financial institutions, organized retail and e-commerce companies in India. Axis Capital, Dam Capital Advisors, Jefferies India and JM Financial were the book running lead managers to the issue.