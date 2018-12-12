Will Uphold Autonomy, Values: New RBI Chief Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das succeeds former RBI boss Urjit Patel.

Shaktikanta Das, who took charge today as the 25th Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, said that he will uphold values and autonomy of the central bank. "I would not like to go into what the issues between the government and the RBI are but every institution has to maintain its autonomy and also adhere to accountability. "I will try and uphold the professionalism, core values, credibility and autonomy of Reserve Bank as an institution," he said.

"All issues can be resolved through discussions...Independence of RBI as an institution is very important and it will remain intact."

Ahead of the November retail inflation data scheduled to be released later in the day, he said, "Inflation targeting very important component of RBI functioning. The outlook looks fairly benign at this stage. I will be watchful of the developments."

Mr Das will be meeting heads of Mumbai-based public sector banks tomorrow, he said adding, that Friday's meeting of the RBI Board will be held as planned.

Mr Das succeeds former RBI boss Urjit Patel who quit amid a feud with the government.