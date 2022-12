The RBI governor said that cryptocurrencies pose risks for financial stability.(File)

India's central bank chief today warned that the next financial crisis will come from private cryptocurrencies adding that he still holds the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das also added that cryptocurrencies have no underlying value and pose risks for macroeconomic and financial stability.

