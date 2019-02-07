RBI Seen Changing Policy Stance In Shaktikanta Das' First Review Today: 10 Points

Shaktikanta Das took charge as governor of the central bank in December

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will today conclude the three-day meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and release its sixth bi-monthly statement for 2018-19. Today's statement from the central bank will mark the first under Governor Shaktikanta Das, who took office nearly a week after the last policy meet on December 5 by his predecessor Urjit Patel. With inflation well within the RBI's medium-term target, analysts will closely watch any announcement on the key lending rate - or repo rate - and signs of easing policy in the coming months. Many economists expect the RBI to maintain status quo on the rates while some see a change in policy stance.