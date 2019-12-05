RBI Keeps Key Lending Rate Unchanged, Lowers GDP Forecast From 6.1% To 5%

The Reserve Bank of India is already the most aggressive central bank in Asia.

All six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to maintain the repo rate at the existing level. The repo rate is the key interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks.

The central bank maintained an "accommodative" stance of policy.

The status quo on repo rate came as a surprise to many economists. A poll of 70 economists by news agency Reuters had predicted the RBI to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.9 per cent.

However, some had also highlighted limited room for the authorities to ease the policy considering the rising inflation.

Lowering its overall economic growth forecast, the RBI said the GDP expansion is expected to be in the range of 4.9-5.5 per cent in the second half of 2019-20, and 5.9-6.3 per cent in the first half of next financial year.

Several measures taken by the government and easing of monetary policy by the RBI since February 2019 are gradually expected to further feed into the real economy, the central bank said.

However, the economy is expanding well below the rate needed to generate enough jobs for the millions of young Indians entering the labour market each month.