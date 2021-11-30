Nifty Seen Opening On A Flat Note; Go Fashion Shares To List Today

The National Stock Exchange benchmark index Nifty 50 index is set to open on a flat note as indicated by Nifty Futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. The Nifty Futures on SIngapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 2 points to 17,092 amid positive global cues. Asian share markets were trading in positive territory on Tuesday as investors became cautiously optimistic the new Omicron variant might not cause a widespread global economic disruption to worsen the coronavirus pandemic.

The higher open followed a brighter lead from Wall Street on Monday which reacted to news from U.S President Joe Biden that new lockdowns as a result of the variant were off the table for now.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.52 per cent higher on Tuesday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX200 was up 1.15 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.2 per cent higher early in the session.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index underperformed, down 0.25 per cent while China's blue chip CSI 300 index was up 0.13 per cent.

Activity in China's services sector grew at a slightly slower pace in November, official data showed on Tuesday, as the sector took a hit from fresh lockdown measures as authorities raced to contain the latest outbreak.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 3,332 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 4,611 crore.

Go Fashion shares will debut on the stock markets at 10: 00 am today The shares are likely to list at 65 per cent to 70 per cent premium, according to grey market trends. Go Fashion raised Rs 1,014 crore from the public issue which was subscribed 135.46 times between November 17 to November 22.