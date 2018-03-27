NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

Bank, Metal Stocks Lead Markets Higher, Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points: 10 Things To Know

Top gainers in the Nifty 50 were Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Market | | Updated: March 27, 2018 09:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bank, Metal Stocks Lead Markets Higher, Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points: 10 Things To Know

Among metal stocks, Tata Steel, JSPL, Jindal Stainless Hisar and SAIL rose

The BSE Sensex started Tuesday's session on a positive note, rising as much as 233 points supported by banking and metal stocks. The National Stock Exchange benchmark index Nifty rose 67 points to touch 10,197 in early morning deals. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 were Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance - up between 1.5 per cent and 2 per cent. Shares in the other Asian markets rose sharply as reports of behind-the-scenes talks between the United States and China rekindled hopes a damaging trade war could be averted, in turn sapping the strength of the dollar and yen.
Here are 10 things to know about Tuesday's trading session:
  1. At 9:39 am, 40 stocks on the Nifty 50 were trading in the positive zone. HPCL, UPL, Indian Oil, Vedanta and SBI - up between 1.6 per cent and 2.8 per cent - were some other gainers on the Nifty 50.
  2. Among banking stocks, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, PNB and Federal Bank were trading more than 1 per cent higher each. Finance stocks such as LIC Housing Finance, Power Finance, Shriram Transport Finance and M&M Financial Services were trading around 2-3 per cent higher.
  3. Metal stocks also boosted the indices. The NSE's sub-index for metal stocks, called Nifty Metal, was up over 1.7 per cent.
  4. Among Nifty Metal components, JSPL, Jindal Stainless Hisar, SAIL, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc and Tata Sponge Iron were trading with gains of 2-4 per cent.
  5. 10,200-10,227 is likely to act as resistance whereas 10,050 is expected to act as intraday support for Tuesday's session, according to Ruchit Jain, equity technical analyst, Angel Broking.
  6. Midcaps outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.5 per cent. Biocon, IDBI Bank, GMR Infra, Divis Laboratories and Muthoot Finance were trading between 2 per cent and 4.4 per cent higher.
  7. In the other Asian markets, equities took their cue from a surge on Wall Street, with Japan's Nikkei climbing 1.7 per cent and China blue chips adding 1.2 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose almost 1 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.7 per cent.
  8. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow jumped 2.84 per cent, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.72 per cent and the Nasdaq 3.26 per cent.
  9. Tuesday marked the second last session of financial year 2017-18. 
  10. The Indian equity markets will be shut on Thursday and Friday for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively. 
(With agency inputs)

Comments

Trending

Sensex Nifty

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Modi AppDiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top