Bank, Metal Stocks Lead Markets Higher, Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points: 10 Things To Know

Among metal stocks, Tata Steel, JSPL, Jindal Stainless Hisar and SAIL rose

The BSE Sensex started Tuesday's session on a positive note, rising as much as 233 points supported by banking and metal stocks. The National Stock Exchange benchmark index Nifty rose 67 points to touch 10,197 in early morning deals. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 were Tata Steel, Axis Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance - up between 1.5 per cent and 2 per cent. Shares in the other Asian markets rose sharply as reports of behind-the-scenes talks between the United States and China rekindled hopes a damaging trade war could be averted, in turn sapping the strength of the dollar and yen.