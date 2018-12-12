Sensex Surges Over 200 Points, Nifty Hits 10,600

Forty three out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with gains.

Domestic stock markets gained in opening trade on Wednesday a day after the government appointed a new central bank governor. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 35,277.84 and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 10,591. In the first few minutes of trade, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,354.84, up 204.83 points or 0.58 per cent and the 50-scrip Nifty at 10,607.75, with a gain of 58.60 points or 0.56 per cent.

Forty three out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with gains.

Trading between 1.52 per cent and 3.47 per cent, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Sun Pharma were the top Nifty gainers.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed at 35,150.01 and the Nifty50 at 10,549.15.

