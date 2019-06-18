Sensex Gains Over 150 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,700 Amid Choppy Trade: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know:
- Buying in financial, auto and metal stocks supported the markets however losses in fast-moving consumer goods stocks kept the upside in check.
- The markets traded on a mixed note in first few minutes of trade. At 9:42 am, the Sensex traded 13.02 points - or 0.03 per cent - higher at 38,973.81, while the Nifty was down 8.50 points - or 0.07 per cent - at 11,663.65.
- Top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty index at the time were Power Grid, Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Cipla, trading between 1.02 per cent and 1.29 per cent higher. On the other hand, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, Tata Steel and Asian Paints were the top laggards on the index, struggling with losses of between 1.35 per cent and 1.69 per cent.
- While Infosys, HDFC and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the advances in Sensex, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and State Bank of India were the top drags.
- Fitch lowered India's growth forecast to 6.6 per cent for the current fiscal year from 6.8 per cent projected earlier, as manufacturing and agriculture sectors showed signs of slowing down over the past year.
- The global ratings agency, however, retained the country's GDP growth forecast for the next fiscal year (2020-21) at 7.1 per cent and 7.0 per cent for 2021-22.
- Official data last month showed economic growth in the country hit a five-year low of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19.
- In the global markets, investor caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate meeting capped Asian stocks while crude oil prices retreated as global growth worries overshadowed supply concerns stemming from recent Middle East tensions.
- MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.25 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.15 per cent and Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.3 per cent.
- The Sensex and Nifty had closed 1.25 per cent and 1.28 per cent lower respectively on Monday, extending declines to a fourth day in a row.
(With inputs from Reuters)