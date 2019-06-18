Sensex Gains Over 150 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,700 Amid Choppy Trade: 10 Things To Know

Buying in financial, auto and metal stocks supported the markets

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a higher note to break a four-day fall, a day after credit ratings major Fitch retained India's economic growth forecast for the next financial year. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 164.17 points to 39,124.96 in early trade, before giving up most of those gains, and the NSE Nifty moved to 11,716.55, up 44.4 points from the previous close.