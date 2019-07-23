Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Nifty Near 11,320 As Markets Give Up Early Gains

HDFC Bank, HDFC and Larsen & Toubro were the top drags on Sensex in early deals

Domestic stock markets erased early gains after opening higher on Tuesday amid volatile trade.. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 113.61 points to 37,917.52 in the first hour of trade, and the NSE Nifty benchmark receded to 11,315.95, down 30.25 points from the previous close. Gains in IT and energy sectors were offset by weakness in financial and automobile shares. At 9:47 am, the Sensex traded 33.72 points - or 0.09 per cent - lower at 37,997.41 while the NSE Nifty was down 12.65 points - or 0.11 per cent - at 11,333.55.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and Bharti Infratel, trading between 1.23 per cent and 2.63 per cent lower.

Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank were in focus, a day after the private sector bank reported a 32.71 per cent rise in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30. Its net profit in the April-June period stood at Rs 1,360.20 crore, as against Rs. 1,024.94 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In a regulatory filing late on Monday, Dewan Housing Finance said its audited results were largely in line with the unaudited net loss it reported on July 13. But the auditors' concerns disclosed on Monday could put the company's plans to restructure debt and inject fresh capital through a stake sale into doubt.

Dewan Housing Finance filed its long-delayed audited results for the quarter ended March 31 late on Monday, and revealed that its auditors had raised several red flags around its numbers

The Sensex had declined 1,184.51 points - or 3.02 per cent - in the past three consecutive sessions.

Meanwhile, global stocks rose on expectations of policy easing by major central banks such as the Federal Reserve of the US. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.02 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.25 per cent. Australian stocks added 0.15 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.2 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 index edged up towards a record high, supported by expectations that the Fed would cut interest rates at its July 30-31 policy meeting.

