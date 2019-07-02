Sensex, Nifty Flat In Opening Deals; Cox & Kings Locked In Lower Circuit

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes were little changed in the opening deals as gains in IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ONGC and HDFC were offset by losses in Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank and Bajaj Finance.

As of 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 27 points or 0.07 per cent at 39,713 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 2 points to 11,867 from its previous close of 11,865.

Six of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Realty Index's 1.2 per cent decline.

Among the individual shares, Cox & Kings was locked in a 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 33.25 after it defaulted on principal payment of Rs 50 crore for its commercial paper.

