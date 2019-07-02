Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Below 11,850; Yes Bank Slumps 6%

Market breadth for Nifty 50 Index turned negative as 37 out of 50 Nifty shares were trading lower.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes erased intraday gains and were trading with a negative bias paced by losses in Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto. The Sensex fell as much as 155 points while the Nifty 50 Index dipped below its important level of 11,850. The market breadth for the Nifty 50 Index also turned negative as 37 out of 50 Nifty shares were trading lower while 12 were trading with a positive bias.

As of 11:00 am, the Sensex fell 146 points or 0.37 per cent to 39,540 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 0.34 per cent or 41 points to 11,825.

Fourteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading lower led by the S&P BSE Realty Index's 2 per cent decline. Metal, Bankex, Auto, Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services sector gauges also fell between 0.55 and 0.8 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Power Index was top gainer, up 0.5 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing selling pressure as the S&P BSE MidCap and S&P BSE SmallCap Indexes fell 0.3 per cent each.

Yes Bank was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock fell 7 per cent to Rs 101.60.

Tata Motors dropped 3 per cent to Rs 163.35 after its sales in domestic market fell 14 per cent to 49,073 units in June.

Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto shares also dropped over a per cent each after their sales in June declined 5.4 per cent and 2 per cent each respectively.

On the flipside, UPL, ONGC, Bharat Petroleum, Wipro, NTPC, Indian Oil, Coal India and Bharti Airtel were among the notable gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,161 shares were declining while 805 were advancing on the BSE.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability