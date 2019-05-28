Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 11,950

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a higher note, extending a rally into a third day running, tracking gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 101.73 points to 39,785.02 in early trade, and the NSE Nifty index climbed to 11,958.55, up 33.8 points from the previous close. Advances in metal, energy and pharmaceutical sectors pushed the markets higher however losses in public sector banks stocks kept the upside in check.

At 9:19 am, the Sensex traded 41.52 points - or 0.10 per cent - higher at 39,724.81, while the Nifty was up 17.45 points - or 0.15 per cent - at 11,942.20.

Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were Yes Bank, UPL, Vedanta, GAIL India and Adani Ports, trading between 1.36 per cent and 1.50 per cent higher.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank contributed the most to the advances in Sensex.

Equities in other Asian markets rose on Tuesday. Equities in Tokyo rose 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong markets were up 0.3 per cent, and Shanghai gained 0.6 per cent. Seoul share markets inched up 0.1 per cent but Singapore lost 0.4 per cent.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)