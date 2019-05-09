Nifty Slides Below 11,300 For First Time In Nearly Two Months: 10 Things To Know

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and HDFC were the heaviest drags on the Sensex

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a lower note, with the Nifty slipping below the 11,300 mark for the first time since March 13, tracking weakness in Asian peers where equities dropped to six-week lows on fresh concerns about global growth. The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 224.26 points to 37,564.87, and the Nifty moved to 11,297.30, down 62.15 points from the previous close, extending losses to a seventh consecutive session. Losses in banking, energy and pharmaceuticals stocks dragged the markets lower, however advances in media and metal counters provided some support.