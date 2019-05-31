Sensex Crosses 40,000 Mark, Nifty Tops 12,000 As Markets Near Record Highs

Strength in financial, information technology and metal stocks supported the markets

Domestic stock markets jumped to trade near record highs on Friday - with the S&P BSE Sensex back above the 40,000 mark, ahead of the release of GDP or gross domestic product data by the government. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 253.55 points to 40,085.52 in morning deals, and the NSE Nifty index climbed to 12,022.10, up 76.2 points from the previous close. The upmove was backed by buying across sectors, led by state-run banks, auto and energy stocks.