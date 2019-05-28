NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex Retreats Over 200 Points From Day's High As Markets Turn Choppy: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday, a day after the benchmark equity indexes hit record closing highs, but changed direction few times.

Market | | Updated: May 28, 2019 11:00 IST
HDFC, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank weighed most on the Sensex

Domestic stock markets turned choppy after a positive start on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 200.76 points from its strongest level of 39,785.02 in the session, and the NSE Nifty index slipped below 11,900 mark, declining 67 points from the day's high of 11,958.55. The Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday, a day after the benchmark equity indexes hit record closing highs, but changed direction few times as losses in financial and infra stocks offset advances in information technology and metal spaces. Analysts expect some volatility in the markets ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts and the release of economic data this week.
Here are 10 things to know about the markets today:
  1. At 10:29 am, the Sensex traded 1.89 point lower at 39,681.40 while the Nifty was down 8.10 points - or 0.07 per cent - at 11,916.65.
  2. Top gainers on the 50-scrip benchmark index at the time were Yes Bank, Coal India, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel and Hindalco, trading between 2.49 per cent and 4.94 per cent higher.
  3. On the flipside, the top Nifty laggards were Bharti Infratel, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim and Larsen & Toubro, struggling with losses of between 1.32 per cent and 3.67 per cent.
  4. Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS contributed the most to the advances in Sensex. On the other hand, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top drags.
  5. Market breadth favoured gains, with 966 stocks trading higher on the National Stock Exchange, and 679 struggling with losses. On the BSE, 1,215 stocks advanced while 851 declined.
  6. The rupee declined by 22 paise to 69.73 against the dollar in early trade. However, easing crude prices and foreign fund inflows limited the downside.
  7. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) infused Rs 1,215.36 crore into the capital markets on a net basis on Monday, provisional data from the NSE showed. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, were net sellers to the tune of Rs 327.86 crore.
  8. Equities in other Asian markets rose on Tuesday. Share markets in Tokyo rose 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong markets were up 0.3 per cent, and Shanghai gained 0.6 per cent. Seoul share markets inched up 0.1 per cent but Singapore lost 0.4 per cent.
  9. The government is due to release the GDP or gross domestic product data for the quarter ended March 31 on Friday. Also, the futures and options contracts for the current month will expire a day before.
  10. The Sensex and Nifty had registered record closing highs on Monday, finishing 0.63 per cent and 0.68 per cent higher respectively.

(With agency inputs)



