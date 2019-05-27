Sensex Gains Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 11,850

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a positive note amid choppy trade, shrugging off weakness in Asian peers on US-China trade concerns. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 134.34 points to 39,569.06 in early trade, and the NSE Nifty moved to 11,876.65, up 32.55 points from the previous close. Advances in banking, auto and metal stocks were pushed the markets higher. Analysts expect some volatility in the markets ahead of the release of GDP data and the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts this week.

At 9:37 am, the Sensex traded 79.54 points - or 0.20 per cent - higher at 39,514.26, while the Nifty was up 12.35 points - or 0.10 per cent - at 11,856.45.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were NTPC, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel and Indiabulls Housing Finance, trading between 1.33 per cent and 2.03 per cent higher.

HDFC Bank, NTPC and ITC contributed the most to the advances on Sensex.

The Sensex and Nifty had ended 1.61 per cent and 1.6 per cent higher on Friday, after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Aliance (NDA) won an overwhelming majority in the recently concluded general elections.

Asia stocks hovered near four-month lows on Monday amid concerns about US-China tensions, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan virtually flat, a sliver above from a four-month low touched on Friday, with market holidays in the US and UK denting trading volumes.

Japan's Nikkei average was up 0.3 per cent by its midday break.

Chinese shares began Monday higher but then slipped, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite down 0.3 per cent and the blue-chip CSI 300 falling 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.5%.

Wall Street's major indexes edged higher on Friday in a rebound from the previous session's losses after comments from US President Donald Trump on trade relations with China provided markets a bit of a respite.

