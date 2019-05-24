Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Highs As IT, Energy Stocks Sag

Advances in banking, financial services and energy stocks led the upmove
Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a higher note, as leads suggested the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was headed for a victory bigger than in 2014. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 412.46 points in early trade to 39,223.85, and the NSE Nifty index rose to 11,775.55, up 118.5 points from the previous close. Advances in banking, financial services and energy stocks led the upmove. The rupee appreciated by 34 paise in early trade to quote at 69.68 against the dollar.
Here are 10 things to know:
- At 10:04 am, the Sensex traded 98.70 points - or 0.25 per cent - higher at 38,910.09, while the Nifty was up 43.15 points at 11,700.20.
- Top gainers on the 50-scrip benchmark index at the time were Zee Entertainment, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Indian Oil, trading between 1.52 per cent and 3.20 per cent higher.
- Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the advances on Sensex.
- Leads showed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in 343 of the 542 seats, while the BJP has crossed the 300 mark. In 2014, the party had won 282 seats, the NDA 336.
- Analysts say that a BJP victory has been factored in.
- Market breadth favoured gains on Friday, with 992 stocks advancing on the NSE in morning trade against 530 declining. On the BSE, 928 stocks traded with gains against 494 that struggled with losses.
- Equities in other Asian markets stumbled to a four-month low on worries the US-China trade spat was developing into a more entrenched strategic dispute between the world's two largest economies, pushing investors to safe-haven assets.
- MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.2 per cent to a fresh four-month low, and was on track for a third straight weekly loss, down 1.0 per cent so far on the week.
- The Sensex and Nifty indexes had ended 0.76 per cent and 0.69 per cent lower, after retreating from record highs hit during the session.
- Chinese shares recovered slightly, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite up 0.2 per cent and the blue-chip CSI 300 rising 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei average dropped 0.7 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
