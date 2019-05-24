Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Highs As IT, Energy Stocks Sag

Advances in banking, financial services and energy stocks led the upmove

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a higher note, as leads suggested the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was headed for a victory bigger than in 2014. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 412.46 points in early trade to 39,223.85, and the NSE Nifty index rose to 11,775.55, up 118.5 points from the previous close. Advances in banking, financial services and energy stocks led the upmove. The rupee appreciated by 34 paise in early trade to quote at 69.68 against the dollar.