Sensex Gains Over 200 Points As Markets Soar To Record Highs

HDFC, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank contributed the most to the advances on Sensex

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session at record highs extending their rally to a fourth day running, after exit polls predicted a win for Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded general elections. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 219.06 points to an all-time high of 39,571.73 in early trade, and the NSE Nifty moved to a record 11,883.55, up 55.3 points from the previous close. Both the benchmark indexes surpassed their all-time highs registered in April this year.