Sensex Drops Over 100 Points From Day's High Amid Choppy Trade: 10 Things To Know

Overall market breadth favoured declines

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a choppy note with the benchmark indexes switching between gains and losses in the first few minutes of trade, a day after government data showed inflation picked up last month. The S&P BSE Sensex index traded in a range of 148.14 points between 36,998.44 and 37,146.58, while the NSE Nifty moved between 11,109.20 and 11,157.95. Strength in energy and select banking stocks was offset by weakness in IT and auto counters.