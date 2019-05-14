Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points From Day's Low

Domestic stock markets (S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes) recovered from early losses in late afternoon on Tuesday, on hopes of monetary policy easing by the central bank in the coming months. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 482 points from the intraday low, and the NSE Nifty 50 Index moved above psychological level of 11,250. Buying in banking, pharma and consumer goods stocks supported the up move in the equity markets. Meanwhile, information technology stocks were facing selling pressure.

At 2:04 pm, the Sensex traded 261.73 points - or 0.71 per cent - higher at 37,352.55, while the Nifty was at 11,231.70, up 83.50 points - or 0.75 per cent - from the previous close.

Thirty six stocks on the 50-scrip index traded with gains at the time.

Top advancers on the Nifty were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Vedanta and GAIL, trading between 3.25 per cent and 5.52 per cent higher.

Reliance Industries, ITC and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the upmove on Sensex.

Among the individual shares, Vodafone Idea fell as much as 10 per cent to Rs 13.05 after its loss widened to Rs 4,882 crore from Rs loss of Rs 962.2 crore during the same quarter last year.

Seventeen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Telecom Index's 3.7 per cent gain. Energy, Industrials, Utilities, Bankex, Capital Goods, Oil & Gas and Power Indexes also rose between 1 and 1.5 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Information Technology Index was top loser down 1 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were underperforming their larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.78 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index advanced 0.28 per cent.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,138 shares were advancing while 1,235 shares were declining on the BSE.

