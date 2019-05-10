NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex, Nifty Fluctuate Between Gains And Losses; SBI Down After Q4 Earnings

Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing Finance and HDFC were the top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time.

May 10, 2019
HDFC Bank, HDFC and ICICI Bank led the advances on Sensex


Domestic stock markets swung between gains and losses amid volatile trade on Friday, as losses in IT and metal stocks offset the advances in financials. The S&P BSE Sensex moved in a range of 287.39 points, between 37,434.59 and 37,721.98 in intraday trade. The 50-scrip benchmark Nifty index briefly slid below the 11,300 mark, moving in a range of 11,342.75 and 11,266.55. The NSE Nifty 50 had settled at 11,301.80 the previous day, extending recent losses to a seventh session in a row.

At 2:19 pm, the Sensex traded 65.19 points - or 0.17 per cent - higher at 37,624.10 while the Nifty was up 25.55 points - or 0.23 per cent - at 11,327.3.

Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing Finance and HDFC - trading between 1.89 per cent and 3.02 per cent higher - were the top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time.

