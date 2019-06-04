Sensex Falls Over 100 Points Amid Choppy Trade, Nifty Below 12,050

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a lower note, retreating from record levels, tracking declines in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 137.62 points to 40,130.00 in early trade and the NSE Nifty moved to 12,042.90, down 45.65 points from the previous close. The benchmark indexes opened lower and briefly traded in the positive zone but soon gave in to losses. Weakness in information technology stocks pulled the markets lower, however gains in metal and pharma shares kept the downside in check.

At 9:37 am, the markets moved on a mixed note, with the Sensex trading 22.20 points - or 0.06 per cent - higher at 40,289.82 and the NSE Nifty down 9.35 points - or 0.08 per cent - at 12,079.20.

Top laggards on the 50-scrip benchmark index at the time were HCL Tech, Zee Entertainment, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), trading between 1.03 per cent and 2.35 per cent lower.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Tata Motors and L&T - trading with advances of between 1.03 per cent and 2.54 per cent - were the top gainers on the Nifty index.

Reliance Industries, ITC and L&T contributed the most to the advances in Sensex. On the flipside, TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech weighed the most on the 30-scrip index.

Losses across Asian equity markets followed falls on Wall Street overnight that saw the Nasdaq drop into correction territory.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 per cent, after earlier rising as much as 0.18 per cent. The broad index was pulled lower by Chinese shares, with the country's blue-chip CSI300 index trading 1.17 per cent lower, and the Hang Seng down 0.65 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains to turn down 0.42 per cent. Seoul's Kospi gave up 0.16 per cent.

Wall Street had a volatile session overnight as weak economic indicators and an intensifying China-US trade war inflamed concerns about global growth, supporting safe-haven assets such as bonds. The S&P 500 lost 0.28 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.02 per cent gain.

On Monday, the Sensex and Nifty rose 1.4 per cent each to end at an all-time closing highs.

(With inputs from Reuters)