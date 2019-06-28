Sensex Rises Over 80 points, Nifty Moves Above 11,850: 10 Things To Know

Infosys, Reliance Industries and ITC were the top contributors to the advances in Sensex

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a higher note amid volatile trade, tracking mild gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 88.84 points in early trade to 39,675.25, and the NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,871.70, up 30.15 points from the previous close. Advances in pharma and information technology stocks led the upmove. The Sensex and Nifty indexes had ended on a flat note on Thursday, a session marked with the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.