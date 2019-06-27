Sensex Gains Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 11,850

Advances in banking and automobile stocks led the upmove

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a higher note tracking gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 125.5 points to touch 39,717.58 in early trade and the NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,886.75, up 39.2 points from the previous close. Advances in banking and automobile stocks led the upmove however losses in pharmaceutical shares kept the upside in check.

At 9:17 am, the Sensex traded 62.80 points - or 0.16 per cent - higher at 39,654.88 while the Nifty was up 25.60 points - or 0.22 per cent - at 11,873.15.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Bharti Infratel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Yes Bank and Larsen & Toubro, trading between 0.82 per cent and 1.11 per cent higher.

Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Bank and Tata Consultancy Services contributed the most to the advances in Sensex.

US President Donald Trump looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a recent increase in India's already high tariffs against the United States, he said on the social network Twitter on Thursday. "This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn," Mr Trump added.

Equities in other Asian markets turned higher following a media report the US and China have tentatively agreed to a truce in their trade war, ahead of a closely-watched meeting between the two nations this weekend.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent. China led the gains with its blue-chip index up 1.4 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI index was up 0.6 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.8 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 ended 0.04 per cent and 0.12 per cent respectively, whereas the Nasdaq Composite finished 0.32 per cent higher.

The Sensex and Nifty had each ended 0.40 per cent higher on Wednesday, extending their gains to a second straight session.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.