Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,800: 10 Things To Know

Nifty today: Advances were led by buying in banking, infrastructure and energy stocks

Domestic stock markets opened lower but recovered all of early losses on Wednesday, shrugging off weakness in Asian peers. The Sensex rose as much as 164.46 points from the previous close to 39,599.40 in early trade, and the NSE Nifty index moved to 11,839.10, up 42.65 points from its previous close. Advances were led by buying in banking, infrastructure and energy stocks. The Sensex jumped as much as 279.76 points from an intraday low of 39,319.64 touched in first few minutes of trade.