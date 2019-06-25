Sensex Recovers Most Of Day's Losses, Nifty Near 11,700

Here are 10 things to know:
- At 9:43 am, the Sensex traded 61.31 points - or 0.16 per cent - lower at 39,061.65, while the Nifty was down 27.70 points - or 0.24 per cent - at 11,671.95.
- Market breadth favoured declines, with 736 stocks trading with gains on the BSE and 731 struggling with losses. On the NSE, 749 stocks advanced while 819 declined in morning deals.
- Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Bharti Infratel, UPL, Zee Entertainment, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Grasim and Tata Steel, trading between 0.85 per cent and 2.02 per cent lower.
- HDFC Bank, TCS and Infosys weighed the most on Sensex.
- On the other hand, top Nifty gainers were Vedanta, Bharat Petroleum, JSW Steel, Power Grid and Indiabulls Housing Finance, trading with advances of between 0.90 per cent and 1.69 per cent.
- Equities in other Asian markets traded on a lacklustre note as investors awaited to see if anything will come of China-US trade talks later this week.
- US President Donald Trump is slated to meet one-on-one with at least eight world leaders at the G20 summit in Osaka, including China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- Early trade was very light with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up a minor 0.09 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was all but flat, as was the South Korean market
- E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.08 per cent. Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones industrial average ended up 0.03 per cent on Monday, whereas the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 0.17 per cent and 0.32 per cent respectively.
- The Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.18 per cent and 0.21 per cent lower on Monday.
(With inputs from Reuters)