Sensex Recovers Most Of Day's Losses, Nifty Near 11,700

HDFC Bank, TCS and Infosys weighed the most on Sensex

Domestic stock markets curbed some of the losses in the first hour of trade on Tuesday, extending recent losses to a third session in a row. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 176.92 points to 38,946.04 in early trade, and the NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,651.00, down 48.65 points from the previous close. The benchmark indexes gained some ground, with the Sensex regaining the 39,000 mark and the Nifty touching 11,700 amid volatile trade.