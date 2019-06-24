NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Sensex Gains Over 100 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,750 Mark

HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC contributed the most to the advances in Sensex.

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a higher note with the Sensex rising more than 100 points, amid mild gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 105.53 points to 39,300.02, and the NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to 11,754.00, up 29.9 points from the previous close. 

At 9:29 am, the Sensex traded 76.11 points - or 0.19 per cent - higher at 39,270.60 and the Nifty was up 13.15 points - or 0.11 per cent - at 11,737.25.

Top gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Hindalco, IndusInd bank, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro, trading between 1.08 per cent and 1.80 per cent higher. 

Asian shares were off to a cautious start on Monday as investors pinned their hopes on any signs of a thaw in China-US trade negotiations while oil prices firmed on worries over heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.16 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei ticked down 0.26 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

