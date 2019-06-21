Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Slips Below 11,800; Auto Stocks Lead Losses

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a lower note amid a mixed trend in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 186.57 points to 39,415.06 and the NSE Nifty moved to 11,776.55, down 55.2 points from the previous close. A selloff across sectors - led by automobile and banking stocks - dragged the markets lower. At 9:17 am, the Sensex traded 159.70 points - or 0.40 per cent - lower at 39,441.93 while the Nifty was down 27.05 points - or 0.23 per cent - at 11,804.70.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank and Zee Entertainment, trading between 1.82 per cent and 2.70 per cent lower. Forty stocks on the Nifty traded in the negative zone.

Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys and HDFC weighed the most on the Sensex.

Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors were also the top percentage losers on both the benchmark indexes in early deals.

Equities in other Asian markets struggled to follow Wall Street's euphoria about a possible US rate cut next month as anxiety over China-US trade negotiations clouded investor sentiment.

Also tempering appetite in Asia were fresh worries about the Middle East, after Iran shot down a US military drone, raising fears of a military confrontation between Tehran and Washington and pushing the crude oil price higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent. The index was up about 4 per cent on the week, during which it brushed its highest level since May 8.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 per cent, Australian stocks declined 0.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.2 per cent amid the yen's big surge.

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday after this week's Federal Reserve meeting boosted expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates as soon as next month to keep the US-China trade war from stalling economic growth.

The US central bank signalled easing after the conclusion of its policy setting meeting on Wednesday, saying it was ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks.

The Sensex and Nifty had ended 1.25 per cent and 1.20 per cent higher on Thursday.

(With inputs from Reuters)