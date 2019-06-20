Sensex Gains Over 250 Points From Day's Low As Markets Recover Early Losses: 10 Things To Know

Selling across most sectors led by information technology shares dragged the markets lower

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a lower note, despite a positive trend in global markets after the US central bank hinted at a reduction in interest rates going forward. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 178.96 points to 38,933.78 in early deals, and the NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,635.15, down 56.3 points from the previous close. Selling across most sectors led by information technology shares dragged the markets lower.