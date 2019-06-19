Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Hits 11,800: 10 Things To Know

Buying across sectors - led by banking and metal stocks - pushed the markets higher

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a strong note tracking global peers, where equities jumped on easing concerns on the US-China trade front and hopes of monetary easing. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped as much as 389.46 points to 39,435.80 in early trade, and the NSE Nifty benchmark moved to 11,801.50, up 110 points from the previous close. Buying across sectors, led by banking and metal shares, pushed the markets higher. Analysts awaited the outcome of the US central bank's two-day policy meeting later in the day.