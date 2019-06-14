Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Near 11,850

Weakness in financial, pharma and auto sectors weighed on the markets

Domestic stock markets fell in early trade on Friday amid lacklustre movement in other Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 158.1 points to 39,583.26 in morning, and the NSE Nifty touched 11,858.15, down 55.9 points from the previous close. Weakness in financial, pharma and auto sectors weighed on the markets however advances in metal and infrastructure stocks provided some respite. At 9:40 am, the Sensex traded 129.61 points - or 0.33 per cent - lower at 39,611.75 while the Nifty was down 46.25 points - or 0.39 per cent - at 11,867.80.

Top laggards on the 50-scrip benchmark index at the time were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Auto, trading between 1.22 per cent and 3.56 per cent lower.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top drags on the Sensex.

The Nifty Pharma index - comprising pharmaceutical stocks - fell as much as 1.14 per cent. Besides Dr Reddy's, prominent losers in the sectoral index included Aurobindo Pharma - which fell 2.13 at the day's weakest level.

According to analysts, wholesale inflation data will provide further clarity on the possible course of key interest rates by the central bank going forward. The government is due to release wholesale inflation data for the month of May later in the day.

Earlier this week, official data showed consumer inflation picked up to a seven-month high of 3.05 per cent in May. However, Wednesday's data still meant inflation stood well below the central bank's medium-term target of 4 per cent for a tenth month in a row, fuelling hopes of further monetary easing going forward.

Equities in other Asian markets were Asian stocks were under pressure with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edging down 0.2 per cent. However, it was headed for a gain of nearly 1 per cent for the week.

Chinese data due later in the day could provide more clues on how heavily the US-China trade war is weighing on the economy. The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.1 per cent, Australian stocks added 0.1 per cent and Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.25 per cent.

The domestic equity markets had ended on a mixed note on Thursday, with the Sensex declining 0.04 per cent and the Nifty settling 0.07 per cent higher.

(With inputs from Reuters)